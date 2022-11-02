Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shan Masood said Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was an absolute “artist” when he was playing international cricket.

Yousuf is widely regarded to be one of the most elegant and stylish batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

He scored 7,530 runs in 90 Tests, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“Artist,” Masood said on Twitter.

The 33-year-old is currently representing Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, where he has been one of the bright spots for the team.

He made 52 not out in the four-wicket loss to India and followed that up with 44 runs in the one-run loss to Zimbabwe.

In the six-wicket win over the Netherlands, he scored 12 runs.

Next up for Pakistan will be South Africa, who they play on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

