Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali said he usually comes out to bat when the required run rate is 10 or more.

Due to this, he has to start hitting from ball one in order to ensure that things don’t get out of hand for his side.

Given the expectations of him to score quick runs, the 31-year-old noted that he puts in a lot of practice.

“I bat [in] a position where an average of over 10 is required. For that, you need to hit big shots and that requires a lot of practice,” he said in an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Asif hasn’t been in the best of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as he made two runs in the game against India.

He wasn’t picked for the team’s one-run loss to Zimbabwe or their six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s next match will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not just this era, but one of the greatest of all time, Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram on world-class batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4009 ( 57.21 % ) No! 2998 ( 42.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...