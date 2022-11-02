Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram said India batsman Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players of all time, not just in this era.

Kohli is back in the runs after enduring a difficult rough time that lasted for a couple of years.

Despite being heavily criticised from all sides, he persisted and is now back to his very best.

He has showcased this in the ongoing T20 World Cup, where he won India their match against Pakistan off the last ball with an unbeaten 82.

He continued to shine against the Netherlands as he struck 62 not out.

In the team’s five-wicket loss to South Africa, he made 12 runs.

“He is one of the greatest of all time, not just in this era,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While Kohli and India have been flying high, Pakistan have hit rock bottom in the tournament as they lost to their arch-rivals before suffering a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe.

They bounced back with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands, but are still teetering on the brink of elimination.

The men in green will now go up against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Big boots to fill, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik’s replacements

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 4009 ( 57.21 % ) No! 2998 ( 42.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...