Pakistan pace icon Wasim Akram said India batting maestro Virat Kohli has been the victim of unfair criticism.

Kohli had been struggling to score runs consistently for a couple of years, which led to him coming under fire as former players and fans debated about whether he should be dropped, take a break from cricket or retained in the side.

However, he has rediscovered his form lately and is lighting up the T20 World Cup right now.

He made a match-winning 82 not out against Pakistan, where he steered his side home off the last ball of the match.

Kohli then followed that up with an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands.

Given all that he has accomplished and just how good he is, Wasim feels all the criticism directed towards the 33-year-old was unwarranted.

“The fans and media have been criticising Virat Kohli quite unfairly [on] social media,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India lost their most recent T20 World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

As for Pakistan, they played on the same day and comfortably beat the Netherlands by six wickets.

They will now face the Proteas on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

