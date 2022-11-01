Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary West Indies six-hitter Sir Viv Richards said iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad always put up a fight and was a “tough competitor” every time he played.

Both players are considered to be among the greatest batsmen to ever play the game.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and made 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also amassed 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

“Miandad was a fighter and a tough competitor,” Richards said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

The West Indian great, meanwhile, played 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

