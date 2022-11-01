Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said no one in the India team likes former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.

The duo have been involved in a number of altercations during their playing days and after as well.

Afridi noted that he has never looked to argue with any Indian players, but took a shot at Gambhir’s character.

“It is not like I have fought with any Indian players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team.”

Both India and Pakistan are playing in the T20 World Cup.

While the men in blue have been flying high, Pakistan are on the verge of elimination as they have lost two games – against India and Zimbabwe – and won one – against the Netherlands.

Next up for the men in green will be South Africa, who they will face on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

