India batsman Virat Kohli has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam to go a long way in his career.

Azam has already achieved considerable success, but Kohli still sees him going even further and continuing to inspire a lot of people along the way.

He added that the 28-year-old has risen to the top due to his solid cricketing foundations.

“His cricketing foundations as well are very solid. So these kinds of players, these kind of characters go a long way and inspire a lot of people. And I see that happening with him as well,” the former India skipper told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate of 53.33.

His team are still in a tough spot despite beating the Netherland by six wickets on Sunday.

Pakistan’s next game will see them face South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

