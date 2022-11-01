Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees said Mohammad Asif got the most swing that he has ever seen.

He also expressed his amazement at how the 39-year-old was able to control it and hit the perfect line and length on a consistent basis.

Asif represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also claimed 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for T20 Internationals, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

“No one had more control while bowling seam and swing than Asif,” Raees told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

The men in green are currently playing in the T20 World Cup, where they lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe before rebounding with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Their next fixture is against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

