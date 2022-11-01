Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former pace ace Sarfraz Nawaz said captain Babar Azam “is the backbone of Pakistan cricket” due to his ability to lead by example regularly.

Azam has repeatedly scored runs for the team across all three formats and has helped get them out of tough situations on numerous occasions.

His run-scoring capabilities have resulted in many current and former players labelling him as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

“Babar Azam, on the other hand, is the backbone of Pakistan cricket,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is captaining Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the team have lost both their matches, against India and Zimbabwe, by four wickets and one run respectively.

With their backs against the wall, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday.

Their next match will be against South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

