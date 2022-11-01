Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez recalled expressing his disappointment towards a Pakistan coach who clapped when big-hitter Haider Ali slogged the ball.

This occurred when the men in green were in New Zealand and Haider struck the ball on the leg side for six when opening the batting.

While the 42-year-old showed his disapproval towards the shot, he was more shocked that a member of the coaching staff applauded it.

This prompted him to ask the coach whether he seriously thought Haider had played a good cricketing shot.

“One of our coaches was clapping, and I asked him, ‘do you seriously feel this is a good shot?'” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, but has been in dismal form as he scored two runs against India and got out for a golden duck against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe before bouncing back with a win over the Netherlands.

They will be looking for their second victory when they take on South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

