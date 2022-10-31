Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said the middle order is missing veteran power-hitter Shoaib Malik.

The middle order has continued to frustrate Pakistan as the batsmen have not been able to perform consistently.

This has led to some people questioning whether the men in green need to inject some experience in the form of Malik.

The 40-year-old last played for the national team in November 2021, but has remained active in domestic cricket.

He recently played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he amassed 204 runs in nine matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 29.14 and a strike-rate of 140.68.

Moin noted that he doesn’t like criticising teams once they have been picked, but admitted that the selectors and team management need to look at whether they need to recall Malik.

Regardless of what decision is made, he pointed out that the current middle order batsmen need to stand up and “prove their worth”.

“I don’t have the habit of criticising a team once it is announced. I think the middle order will miss the experience of Shoaib Malik but these players now have an opportunity to prove their worth and help Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing in the T20 World Cup and got a much-needed win against the Netherlands after losing to India and Zimbabwe.

Their next fixture will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

