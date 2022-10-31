Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Batting great Younis Khan said India’s Rohit Sharma has an edge over his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam captaincy-wise.

He noted that since Rohit has more experience and is a senior player in the Indian team, it has enabled him to learn from his predecessors and get a better understanding of what to do in all types of situations.

Azam, meanwhile, is still growing and developing, but has come a long way in a short period of time.

“Captaincy-wise, Rohit has an edge over Babar because he has had a longer period as a senior Team India member and played under good captains as well. So that experience bodes well for Rohit,” Younis told The Telegraph India.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he has scored eight runs in three matches at an average of 2.66 and a strike-rate of 53.33.

Pakistan are still in a spot of bother despite a six-wicket win over the Netherlands on Sunday as they lost to India and Zimbabwe prior to that match.

Their next game will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

