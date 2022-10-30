He’s not lacking in talent, Cheteshwar Pujara on Pakistan nice guy

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is an incredibly talented cricketer.

The duo played alongside each other for Sussex in the County Championship, which is the first-class competition in England.

They both excelled with the bat and many people were glad to see a player from India and one from Pakistan play for the same side.

Pujara enjoyed the time he spent with Rizwan, adding that the 30-year-old is “a very nice guy”.

“I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer,” he said on Twitter.

Currently, Rizwan is playing for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the matches against India and Zimbabwe, both of which Pakistan lost, he scored 4 and 14 respectively.

Pakistan’s next match will be against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stick to the basics, Pakistan batting great Younis Khan passes on advice to India batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3752 ( 60.48 % ) No! 2452 ( 39.52 % )

Like this: Like Loading...