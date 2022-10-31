Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has stepped up his game big time.

Rizwan is enjoying another brilliant year with the bat, especially in T20 Internationals.

While continuing to show the consistency he was praised for last year, many of his performances in the shortest format have also been match-winning ones for Pakistan.

“Rizwan has also stepped up his game,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Rizwan is representing his country in the T20 World Cup in Australia, where he has scored 67 runs in three matches at an average of 22.33 and a strike-rate of 100.

The men in green managed to beat the Netherlands by six wickets, during which Rizwan scored 49, but are still teetering on the edge of elimination as they lost to India and Zimbabwe.

They will now go up against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

