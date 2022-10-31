Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm swing king Wasim Akram said India batsman Suryakumar Yadav is a “360-degree player” as he has the ability to score runs everywhere.

Having a wide array of shots in his arsenal also means he can keep the scoreboard ticking and boost the run rate when the situation calls for it.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Yadav has been brilliant with the bat as he has amassed 134 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 67 and a strike-rate of 178.66.

“He is actually [a] 360-degree player who can play either this side, that side… the lap shot, towards cow corner, equally good against spinners,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India have been in fine form throughout the tournament despite losing to South Africa on Sunday, but Pakistan have had a disappointing campaign as they lost to their arch-rivals and to Zimbabwe as well.

In their match against the Netherlands, they secured their first win of the tournament as they triumphed by six wickets.

Their next fixture will see them play South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

