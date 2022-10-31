Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said he loves the way left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi takes early wickets with the new ball.

Afridi has developed a habit of doing this in all three formats, which has propelled him to stardom in international cricket.

The 22-year-old is back playing international cricket after being out of action for a few months with a knee injury.

“Shaheen is very lethal with the new ball and gets wickets upfront,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

In the first two T20 World Cup matches he played against India and Zimbabwe, Afridi went wicketless.

He bounced back during Pakistan’s clash with the Netherlands on Sunday as he finished with figures of 1-19 off his four overs.

Pakistan still remain in a precarious position despite beating the Netherlands by six wickets as they lost their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe.

Their next game will be against South Africa on Thursday in Sydney.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

