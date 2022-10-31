Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has vowed that he will be back playing for Pakistan in the future as he is working on improving multiple aspects of his game.

Hasan was a prominent member of the pace attack, but following a string of dismal performances where he failed to take wickets regularly, he lost his spot in the side.

With a number of other talented bowlers, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf, making up the fast bowling line-up, the 28-year-old faces a tough road back to the national team as he will likely have to take one of their spots.

To ensure he is fully prepared for a potential return to international cricket, Hasan is focusing on the “technical, tactical and mental aspects” of his game.

“I am working on the technical, tactical and mental aspects and looking forward to regaining the rhythm and stage a comeback in the national side,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

He is now playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken eight wickets in three matches at an average of 38.62.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are battling to keep themselves alive in the T20 World Cup after losing to India and Zimbabwe.

They managed to triumph against the Netherlands by six wickets and will be looking for another big win when they take on South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

