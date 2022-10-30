Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pace icon Sarfraz Nawaz said when Babar Azam scores runs, Pakistan tend to do well and win matches.

Azam has become the star batsman of the team as he regularly scores runs when the team is struggling.

This ability to lead from the front is what earned him the reputation of being one of the world’s elite cricketers.

“When he scores runs, we win matches,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Azam is in Australia with the Pakistan team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

They started their campaign with back-to-back losses as they succumbed to a four-wicket loss to India before being beaten by one run when playing Zimbabwe.

Having found themselves in a tough spot, Azam knows that his side have to triumph against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

