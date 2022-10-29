Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that left-arm spinner Imad Wasim’s international career is not over.

Imad used to be Pakistan’s go-to spinner in limited overs cricket and was a handy batsman too.

However, Mohammad Nawaz has replaced him as the first choice and has been doing incredibly well.

That being said, Azam noted that Imad can still regain his spot in the side and added that he will be picked “when we feel the need”.

“It’s not like we dropped Imad Wasim and finished his career – there is nothing like that. The doors are open and we will consider him when we feel the need,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

They lost their first two games against India and Zimbabwe, meaning they are teetering on the edge of elimination.

Their next match will be against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s greatest fast bowler, Rumman Raees says no disrespect to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3636 ( 61.13 % ) No! 2312 ( 38.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...