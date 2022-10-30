Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said if captain Babar Azam falls early, the batting line-up tends to collapse.

Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been the most consistent run-scorers for the national team, but after they get out, the middle order haven’t been able to stand up to the heat.

This has caused the men in green numerous problems, especially in instances where Azam and Rizwan get dismissed early.

“When he doesn’t our batting [line-up] collapses,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old is now leading Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, the men in green have made a dismal start as they lost to India by four wickets off the last balls of the match.

They then suffered a shock one-run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Next up, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

