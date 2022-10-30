Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez has made it clear that if Haider Ali wants to continue playing for Pakistan, he must start playing “proper shots”.

He noted that the 22-year-old cannot just rely on trying to slog every ball for six.

Instead, Haider has to “recognise the circumstance” and tailor his game to the situation accordingly.

If he fails to do this, Hafeez doesn’t see the youngster being part of the national team for much longer.

“If Haider wishes to continue playing for Pakistan, he must execute proper shots. He must recognize the circumstance and adjust his performance accordingly,” the 42-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Haider made two runs against India and a golden duck against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lost the matches by four wickets and one run respectively, and now face a must-win situation when they take on the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

