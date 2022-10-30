Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said captain Babar Azam is the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket.

There are always arguments between people about whether Messi or Ronaldo is better as they are always compared to each other.

With Azam being one of the top batsmen in the world due to his ability to score runs in all three formats and various conditions too, Shadab, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, said his skills are that of both footballers combined.

Azam and Shadab are both playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup right now.

They Pakistan skipper made a golden duck against India and followed that up with just four runs against Zimbabwe.

As for Shadab, he went wicketless against the men in blue, but claimed three wickets against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan lost both matches and now need to beat the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Proper shots or get axed, Mohammad Hafeez tells struggling Pakistan batsman seen as a legitimate power-hitter

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3752 ( 60.5 % ) No! 2450 ( 39.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...