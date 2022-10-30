Brought me Peshawari jutti and Punjabi dramas, Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan powerhouse with serious firepower

Harbhajan Singh: “I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things”

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi used to bring him Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti.

He noted that Afridi used to do this since they became good friends during their playing days.

“I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests and took 417 wickets at an average of 32.46.

He also featured in 236 ODIs and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 33.35.

As for his T20 International career, he picked up 25 wickets in 28 games at an average of 25.32.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
