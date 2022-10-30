Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi used to bring him Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti.

He noted that Afridi used to do this since they became good friends during their playing days.

“I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests and took 417 wickets at an average of 32.46.

He also featured in 236 ODIs and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 33.35.

As for his T20 International career, he picked up 25 wickets in 28 games at an average of 25.32.

ALSO CHECK OUT: If he falls early, the batting collapses, Sarfraz Nawaz on Pakistan batsman who is the glue that holds the team together

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28482 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 2913 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8605 ( 5.83 % ) Shahid Afridi 40682 ( 27.55 % ) Imran Khan 29012 ( 19.65 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3168 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3180 ( 2.15 % ) Hanif Mohammad 541 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5291 ( 3.58 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3247 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9001 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10439 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1113 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2006 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...