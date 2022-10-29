Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Rumman Raees believes Mohammad Asif is Pakistan’s “greatest fast bowler”, but insisted that his choice is not meant to disrespect the legendary duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Most people would pick Wasim or Waqar when naming the best speedster the country has produced as they tormented opposition batsmen with searing pace, wicked swing, and toe-crushing yorkers.

However, Raees insisted that Asif trumps them both.

“All respect to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis but Mohammad Asif is the greatest fast bowler of Pakistan,” Raees told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

