Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said luck has to be on his side if he is to have any chance of playing for his country again.

The 36-year-old last played international cricket in August 2020, but has remained active on the domestic circuit.

He has been playing for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 469 runs runs in six matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 46.90.

Since Pakistan’s middle order has been a problem in Test cricket lately, the selectors could decide to make some changes and provide opportunities to other batsmen who deserve it.

Should Shafiq continue performing the way he has, there is a possibility he could earn a recall, especially considering the amount of experience he has.

“If I am lucky, I will play for Pakistan again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they have lost their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe.

They will now take on the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want him back at his dominant best, Younis on lethal Pakistan pace spearhead

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3636 ( 61.13 % ) No! 2312 ( 38.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...