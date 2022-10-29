Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood said captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have scored a ton of runs over the last two years.

The duo have helped Pakistan win plenty of T20 Internationals with their consistent form.

However, he admitted that if they both get out early, there is “self-doubt” among the other batsmen that they can’t replicate the success the duo have had.

The men in green have been striving to find an answer to solve their middle order woes.

With that particular area prone to batting collapses, there has been a lot of criticism and questions on whether Pakistan have the right batsmen in the side.

Mahmood pointed out that all this constant negativity can start to frustrate players and result in them struggling even more.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored so many runs in the last two years and when they both get out, suddenly there is self-doubt of not doing the same among the other batters,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“The criticism is constant. If something isn’t happening, we start to like it and if something is happening, it starts to get on our nerves. It has been happening for quite some time. Criticism is part of the journey and players must keep their focus. We have to back them as they have the potential and ability.”

Pakistan are now taking part in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but their campaign hasn’t gone to plan at all as they lost to India by four wickets off the last ball.

They then suffered a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe, which has put them in contention to being eliminated.

Their next game will be against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

