Former Pakistan batsman Younis Ahmed said the entire world knows how good left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is.

Possessing unbelievable skills, the 22-year-old has built a reputation for himself as one of the elite fast bowlers in the game.

He has returned to action in the 2022 T20 World Cup after being out of action for a while with a right knee ligament injury.

The injury kept him sidelined for the Asia Cup, seven-match T20 series against England and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“The whole world is aware of his skills,” Younis told Cricket Pakistan.

In the two T20 World Cup games against India and Zimbabwe, which Pakistan lost, Afridi has gone wicketless.

The men in green will now be looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats when they face the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

