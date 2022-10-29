Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal has admitted that he didn’t read his contract before signing to play for Jammu Janbaz in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

He noted that he was more excited about playing alongside former captain and well-known big-hitter Shahid Afridi.

In the tournament, Akmal scored 19 runs in three matches at an average of 9.50 and a strike-rate of 67.85.

“I didn’t read my contract with Janbaz as Afridi had called me before signing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “I always feel honoured to play with Shahid Afridi.”

Akmal has talked about his desire to play for Pakistan again, but will have to perform brilliantly and consistently in domestic cricket in order to make an international comeback.

The men in green are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

They lost their opening game against India by four wickets off the last ball of the match.

The men in green then faced Zimbabwe and were beaten by one run.

With their campaign in disarray, they will have their sights set on victory when they go up against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

