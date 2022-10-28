Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has warned the power-hitting duo of Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah to improve their consistency when it comes to scoring runs.

Both batsmen have not been in the best of form with the bat, which has hurt the men in green, especially in situations where the middle order has been required to stand up and fire.

Pakistan are currently playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup and started in heartbreaking fashion as they lost to India by four wickets off the final ball of the match.

Haider only chipped in with two runs, while Khushdil watched the nail-biting game from the bench.

“We expect more consistency from them,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan went up against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday and were left shell-shocked as they lost by one run.

Haider failed to impress once again as he was dismissed for a golden duck.

With their campaign in disarray, the men in green will be aiming to get back on the right track when they go up against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He would bat at No. 3 in my playing XI, Danish Kaneria on left-hander with great power-hitting skills

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3548 ( 61.89 % ) No! 2185 ( 38.11 % )

Like this: Like Loading...