Former spinner Danish Kaneria said he would put Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman at number three in his playing XI.

Zaman usually opens the batting, but since captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dominating as openers, Kaneria said he would slot Zaman at three.

The 32-year-old is currently part of the men in green’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup but has not played any games so far.

“Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will come in at No. 3 in my playing XI,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan have lost both their matches thus far, with the first being a four-wicket defeat to India off the last ball. They then succumbed to a shocking one-run loss at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Their next game will be against the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

