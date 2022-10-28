Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Umar Amin said he has consistently performed well in domestic cricket for the last five seasons.

He added that his batting skills have also drastically improved during this time.

Amin last played for Pakistan in January 2018, but will be hoping that the selectors take notice of his good form.

Currently, he is representing Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has amassed 284 runs in four matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“I’m consistently performing since last five domestic seasons and matured in my batting abilities,” the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by Geo News, according to Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently taking part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

So far, they have lost both their matches as India beat them by four wickets, while Zimbabwe stunned them by one run.

Their next match will see them go up against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

