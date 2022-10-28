Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hit back at a senior journalist who said he had an ego problem.

The journalist – Aftab Iqbal – added that Azam was no longer a star player in his eyes.

“Babar is no more a star for me. Not because he dropped catches but because of his ego issues with players,” he said.

Instead of criticising Iqbal for his remarks, especially after the men in green won the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Azam simply stated that he didn’t who the journalist was.

“I don’t know who you are talking about. I don’t even know him,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“See, such things happen in every situation, whether you lose or win. We remain ready for such things after a bad performance and it does not bother us.

“We just try to maintain the unity within our team and give players confidence. In every match, we try to give our 100% and win it. Sometimes you aren’t up to the mark, and for that, we sit and discuss.”

Pakistan are now featuring in the T20 World Cup and remain winless after losing to India by four wickets and Zimbabwe by one run.

Their next match will be against the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

