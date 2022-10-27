Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Amin said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan both rely on technical shots rather than slogging when playing limited overs cricket.

The duo have been the most consistent run-scorers for Pakistan for the last couple of years and have carried the men in green to victory on numerous occasions.

In addition to Azam and Rizwan, Amin noted that India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli also fall into the same category.

“All top-order batters of white-ball formats including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli depend on playing technical shots rather than slogging,” the veteran Pakistan batsman was quoted as saying by Geo News, according to Cricwick.

Azam and Rizwan are both representing Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Their next game will be against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

