Top order batsman Umar Amin said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were considering making him captain of the national team back in 2013.

He noted that he was captaining the Pakistan A team alongside Younis Khan when he “learned through [the] media about my name being considered as a captain”.

“In 2013, I was the captain of Pakistan’s team A alongside Younis Khan during the practice matches. Back in those days, I learned through [the] media about my name being considered as a captain in PCB’s future plans,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News, according to Cricwick.

The 33-year-old is still active in domestic cricket and has been playing for Northern in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the four games he has played, he has accumulated 284 runs, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 71.

The Pakistan team are currently playing in the T20 World Cup in Australia

Their next game will be against the Netherlands on Sunday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

