Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Big-hitting Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said it will be an “injustice” if he were to make his international comeback and be asked to bat at an “unusual number”.

Maqsood last played for Pakistan in 2021, where he represented them in both ODIs and T20 Internationals.

However, a string of subpar performances resulted in him getting dropped, while a back injury prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup didn’t help either.

Most recently, the 35-year-old was in action for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he struck 91 runs in six games, which included a top score of 61 not out, at an average of 22.75 and a strike-rate of 112.34.

“Batting at an unusual number just to play for Pakistan will be an injustice,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News, according to Cricwick.

The Pakistan team is currently in Australia, where they are taking part in the T20 World Cup.

Their next fixture will see them play the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Looks brilliant while playing, Sikandar Raza applauds unstoppable Pakistan T20 dynamo

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3530 ( 62.13 % ) No! 2152 ( 37.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...