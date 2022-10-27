Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “looks brilliant while playing”.

Rizwan has been unstoppable in T20 Internationals this year as he has scored numerous half-centuries and played multiple match-winning innings.

In the recent seven-match T20 series against England, he made 316 runs in six matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 63.20 and a strike-rate of 138.59.

“I love Rizi [Rizwan] Bhai too and he looks brilliant while playing,” Raza told Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old recent featured in Pakistan’s T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he amassed 201 runs in five matches at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 122.56.

He is currently playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan’s next match will be against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

