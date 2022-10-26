Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India big-hitter Suresh Raina has been incredibly impressed with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying he is “a really good cricketer”.

Raina noted that what puts Azam in an elite class is the fact that he leads from the front for his team.

He added that the 28-year-old has also handled the captaincy well, which was a worry for some when Azam was first handed it as there were concerns about how the added responsibility would affect his batting.

However, Azam has risen to every challenge and has excelled in all three formats of the game.

“He [Babar] is good skipper and a really good cricketer. He has done really well for his team,” Raina was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will met each other in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, and it was the men in blue who came out on top as they won by four wickets off the last ball of the match.

The men in green will now go up against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Never seen him under pressure, Asad Shafiq on Pakistan player with a very cool mood

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3416 ( 61.87 % ) No! 2105 ( 38.13 % )

Like this: Like Loading...