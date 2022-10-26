Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said he never saw big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi under pressure during his tenure as captain.

He noted that Afridi, nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’ for his explosive batting style, “used to lead in a very cool mood”.

In addition to being a dangerous batsman who could score a ton of runs in the blink of an eye, the 42-year-old was also a great bowler as he used to trouble the opposition with his leg-spin and different variations.

“Never seen Shahid Afridi under pressure as he used to lead in a very cool mood,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shafiq is trying to earn a recall to the Pakistan team and has been using domestic cricket as the platform to do so.

He is currently playing for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has accumulated 381 runs in five matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 42.33.

His last game for Pakistan was a Test match against England in August 2020.

While he has been out of the side for over two years, there is a possibility he could get recalled based on his performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament.

Since the national team have had problems with their middle order, the 36-year-old could see himself back in the side, especially if the selectors are looking to inject more experience in the batting line-up.

Right now, Pakistan are featuring in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

They started with a four-wicket loss to India off the final ball of the game.

Their next fixture will see them face Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Puts pressure on the rival team, Younis on Pakistan opener who does well in the powerplay

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3416 ( 61.87 % ) No! 2105 ( 38.13 % )

Like this: Like Loading...