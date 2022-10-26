Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar has advised India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to “improve his physique”.

Pant has already established himself as one of the top power-hitters in the game and regularly entertains fans with his inventive shots.

If the 25-year-old were to get fitter, Akhtar feels that he could be even more lethal as he already “has the talent to put a number of teams into trouble”.

“My advice to him would be to improve his physique because he has the talent to put a number of teams into trouble,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pant recently represented India in their T20 series against South Africa, but only batted once, during which he made 27 runs.

He is now part of India’s squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a good cricketer, Suresh Raina in awe of outstanding Pakistan batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3416 ( 61.87 % ) No! 2105 ( 38.13 % )

Like this: Like Loading...