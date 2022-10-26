Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar loves the way India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant becomes ruthless right after he “is done pacing his innings”.

Pant is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world right now and many players, fans and pundits are big fans of the way he plays as he takes the fight to the opposition bowlers.

Akhtar admitted that the way the 25-year-old can accelerate in a heartbeat is one of the reasons why he is such a joy to watch.

“Once he is done pacing his innings, he becomes ruthless and knows how to accelerate,” the Rawalpindi Express said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

In the recent T20 series against South Africa, Pant only batted once and scored 27 runs.

He is now playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

