Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said pace bowler Haris Rauf delivered the ultimate response when people were questioning why he had been selected just a year ago.

Mahmood noted that instead of being affected by all the talk and criticism, the 28-year-old let his performances speak for him.

Given that Rauf is now an established frontline bowler in limited overs cricket, he has silenced the critics who were against his inclusion in the team at the beginning.

“One year before, everyone was questioning his selection,” Mahmood told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Rauf took six wickets in three matches at an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 7.33.

He is now playing in the T20 World Cup and kickstarted his campaign with figures of 2-36 off four overs against India, which Pakistan lost by four wickets off the final ball.

The men in green’s next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

