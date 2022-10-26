Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan not to listen to anyone as he is doing everything right at the moment.

Rizwan has been absolutely unstoppable this year, especially in T20 Internationals, where he has been racking up half-centuries at an incredible rate.

His sublime form continued in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which the men in green won, as he accumulated 201 runs in five matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 122.56.

Having seen how well the 30-year-old is playing, Afridi urged him to change nothing.

He “shouldn’t listen to anyone”, the hugely respected all-rounder was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

He started his campaign with four runs against India, which the men in green lost by four wickets off the last ball of the match.

Pakistan will now go up against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

