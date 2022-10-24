Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said the new guys in the team are failing to live up to expectations, which is why people are remembering veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

The men in green have struggled to find answers to solve their middle order woes, even though they have given numerous batsmen a chance to cement their spots.

This led to many thinking that Malik would be picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup as he possesses experience, usually bats in the middle order, and has been in solid form in domestic cricket.

The 40-year-old last played for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 204 runs in nine matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 29.14 and a strike-rate of 140.68.

Despite this, he ultimately wasn’t included in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

“We give chances to new people, and when they don’t perform, we start remembering the old ones. Why are people remembering Shoaib Malik? It’s because the newer guys aren’t performing,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green kickstarted their campaign with a four-wicket loss to India, which happened off the last ball of the game.

Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: No one else can perform, Younis worried about how Pakistan batsmen will fare in Australian conditions

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3350 ( 61.89 % ) No! 2063 ( 38.11 % )

Like this: Like Loading...