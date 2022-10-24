Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Younis Ahmed is concerned about how well the Pakistan batsmen will fare in the tough Australian conditions throughout the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The former batsman noted that apart from captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, there isn’t anyone else who will be able to perform on the pitches that are likely to be prepared.

The men in green have had problems with their batting lately, especially when it comes to their middle order as they have not been able to fire.

This will be a major focal point for Azam and the team management throughout the tournament.

“Apart from them (Azam and Rizwan), there is no one else who can perform better on these pitches,” Younis told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India off the last ball of the match.

They will now take on Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

