Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said pace bowler Haris Rauf’s new ball and death bowling has vastly improved.

Rauf was leading the pace attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence and showed his class at the beginning and end of the innings.

Azam will no doubt be hoping that he keeps it up during the 2022 T20 World Cup, which started on Sunday with a four-wicket loss to India off the last ball.

In that match, Azam got out for a golden duck, while Rauf registered figures of 2-36 off his four overs.

“Haris Rauf has improved his bowling with the new ball and at the death,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green will now take on Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

