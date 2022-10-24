Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi has ruled out the possibility of making an international comeback, saying “that chapter is over”.

He said many people have told him that he can still play for the national team, especially considering the lingering problems they have had with their middle order batsmen.

Afridi was one of the most entertaining and dangerous batsmen during his heyday as he had the ability to win games single-handedly.

In addition to his batting, the 42-year-old was also a deceptive bowler as he regularly bamboozled batsmen with his leg-spin.

Nonetheless, he has quashed any hope of coming out of retirement and representing his country once again.

“People also tell me that I can still play for Pakistan. But for me, that chapter is over,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green are currently taking part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

They started their campaign with a heartbreaking four-wicket loss to India, which happened off the last ball of the match.

Their next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

