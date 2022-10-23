Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan’s batting looks fragile without opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman was added to the main squad ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup as spinner Usman Qadir has not sufficiently recovered from a hairline fracture to his right thumb.

Qadir is now a reserve player, which is what Zaman was selected as initially.

Should the 32-year-old be picked, it remains to be seen if he will feature at the top of the batting line-up or be slotted into the middle order, which has been a thorn in Pakistan’s side for quite some time.

“[The] Pakistan batting line-up looks fragile without him,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan began their T20 World Cup campaign against India on Sunday in Melbourne and lost by four wickets off the final ball of the match.

Their next match will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: These two are not the solution for the middle order crisis, Mohammad Hafeez says Pakistan must look at other options

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3328 ( 62.05 % ) No! 2035 ( 37.95 % )

Like this: Like Loading...