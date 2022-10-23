Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are not a “permanent solution” for the team’s “middle order crisis”.

Both Shadab and Nawaz have shown flashes of brilliance when promoted up the order, but Hafeez feels that the men in green need to look at other options.

Given that their middle order is going to be tested during the 2022 T20 World Cup, he wants to see how the batsmen perform.

“Sending Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz up the order is not the permanent solution for the middle order crisis of Pakistan,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan kickstarted their T20 World Cup campaign against India on Sunday and lost in agonising fashion as the men in blue claimed a four-wicket win off the last ball of the match.

Their next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

