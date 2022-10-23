Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf could be the difference for the men in green during their 2022 T20 World Cup clash against the men in blue.

Rauf has been in excellent form in the warm-up matches and prior to that as well.

When pace leader Shaheen Shah Afridi was sidelined with a right knee ligament injury, Rauf stepped up and proved his worth big time as he took wickets regularly.

Chopra expects the 28-year-old to bowl the “tougher overs” when the two arch-rivals clash on Sunday in Melbourne.

“Rauf will bowl the tougher overs and has the potential to make a difference,” he said on Twitter.

Following the match against India, Pakistan will play Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

