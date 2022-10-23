Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former speedster Aaqib Javed said Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are the reason Pakistan have the best pace attack in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rauf and Naseem have been in outstanding form over the past couple of months, while Afridi is back with a bang after spending a few months on the sidelines with a right knee ligament injury.

All of them bowled well in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches, which bodes well for the men in green ahead of their opening game against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

“No team in the T20 World Cup has a fast bowling line-up like Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan has the best fast bowlers for the tournament,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He could be the difference for Pakistan, Aakash Chopra on speedster who will bowl the tough overs

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3320 ( 62.01 % ) No! 2034 ( 37.99 % )

Like this: Like Loading...